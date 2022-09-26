September marks National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, and Hamilton Health Care System is focused on helping the public become more familiar with the symptoms, warning signs and treatment options.

AFib is an irregular heartbeat or a condition in which the heart muscles fail to contract in a strong, rhythmic way. When a heart is in AFib, it may not be pumping enough oxygen-rich blood out to the body.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In