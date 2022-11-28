Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center promoting diabetes awareness

Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center associates.

 Hamilton Medical Center

November is National Diabetes Month, Hamilton Medical Center and Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center is promoting awareness of the disease within the area.

Diabetes affects about 37 million Americans. It is a disease that occurs when someone’s blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart, and is linked to some types of cancer. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In