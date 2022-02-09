Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center is now accepting patients at 100 Willowbrook Way.
Carlos Peñaherrera, MD, board-certified endocrinologist, will see patients at the Center. He speaks English and Spanish.
Peñaherrera says his patient care philosophy is focusing on discovering and treating the cause of the patient’s condition, not just the acute problem occurring at the time.
“If we find the root of the problem, the disease will be more manageable,” Peñaherrera says. “I also like to make patients an active part of their health care and encourage them to come up with plans and strategies we can both agree on.”
Peñaherrera treats patients with type I, type II, and gestational diabetes, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid nodules, hypoglycemia, hyperinsulinemia, metabolic syndrome, adrenal and pituitary gland disease, parathyroid disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome, osteoporosis, etc.
Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center offers comprehensive diabetes and endocrine services including clinical management of diabetes, thyroid and other endocrine issues.
The Center also provides diabetes education and nutrition education to help you control your diabetes.
To schedule an appointment at Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, call Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center at 706-278-1622.