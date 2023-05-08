Hamilton Health Care System LOGO

Hamilton Convenient Care - Dalton moved from its old location on Burleyson Drive to the Medical Plaza, 1107 Memorial Drive, Suite G2 (ground level) Monday.

For quicker access to Ground Level parking, it’s recommended to use Elkwood Drive. Due to the move, the hours will be adjusted to open at 10 a.m.

