Jake Hager has been named development director for Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries.
NWGA Hunger Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity throughout Northwest Georgia by distributing critical food-and-nutrition resources to food pantries, soup kitchens, city-and-county schools, and other entities within the region. Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries operates the Bagwell Choice Pantry and the Backpack Buddies program.
“We are excited to have Jake join the fight against hunger in Northwest Georgia and expand our organization's capacity,” says Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries Board Chairman Rick Gilbert. “He is a young, energetic community leader and has demonstrated the ability to lead and help a nonprofit like ours accomplish its mission in a challenging environment.”
Hager has served as executive director of South Rome Alliance since February 2021. He is a graduate of Berry College where he was a Bonner Scholar and worked with Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, the local affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.
After graduation, Hager worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in several areas, including its Community Housing Investment Program. Before joining South Rome Alliance, Hager worked for Genesis Real Estate Advisers, LLC, handling leasing, project management, and property management.