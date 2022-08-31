Jake Hager has been named development director for Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries.

NWGA Hunger Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity throughout Northwest Georgia by distributing critical food-and-nutrition resources to food pantries, soup kitchens, city-and-county schools, and other entities within the region. Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries operates the Bagwell Choice Pantry and the Backpack Buddies program.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In