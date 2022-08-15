HAC to show Rome Shakespeare Festival's Title of Show From Harris Arts Center Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HAC will show [title of show] Thursday, September 8 through Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m. RSF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Harris Arts Center is thrilled to host Rome Shakespeare Festival in September with their one-act musical Title of Show.Title of Show is a one-act musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell.Synopsis: Jeff and Hunter, two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: They will write an original musical and submit it to a festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks.Tickets are available now for purchase online and during our business hours: eventbrite.com/o/harris-arts-center-18229193332. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for August 13, 2022 Arrest records from the August 3, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Gordon Record, August 13, 2022 Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's County BOE talks millage rate at Monday meeting Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.