HAC to show Rome Shakespeare Festival's Title of Show

HAC will show [title of show] Thursday, September 8 through Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m.

 RSF

The Harris Arts Center is thrilled to host Rome Shakespeare Festival in September with their one-act musical Title of Show.

Title of Show is a one-act musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell.

