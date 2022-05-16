Hayes was an acclaimed tenor who broke barriers throughout his career and life. Born to a formerly-enslaved mother in Curryville, Hayes became one the most well-paid tenors of all time. Hayes went so far as to perform for King George and Queen Mary.
"Celebrating 135 Years of Roland Hayes" will take place on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m.
Contributed
The Harris Arts Center will be celebrating the 135th birthday of legendary Gordon County native Roland Hayes next month.
The HAC, 212 S. Wall St., is pulling out all the stops, and will welcome Timothy Miller, a tenor best known for his renditions of "God Bless America" during Atlanta Braves home games, for a concert on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m.
Accompanying Miller will be Atlanta-based baritone Brent Davis and collaborative pianist Will Buthod. Admission costs for "Celebrating 135 Years of Roland Hayes" are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $10 for HAC members.
Revenue from ticket sales will support the Roland Hayes Museum, which takes up one wing of the Harris Arts Center and features historical items from the Gordon County native's life and career.
Hayes was a widely-recognized tenor who was the first Black man to find international acclaim as an operatic singer.