HAC postpones 'Final Cut' murder mystery show due to COVID From staff reports Jan 18, 2022 Due to COVID exposure, the Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre have postponed their murder mystery dinner theater.Originally slated for Jan. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., the show will now take place on May 13 and 14. No further information regarding the rescheduled event has been made public at this time.For more information, call the HAC at 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com.