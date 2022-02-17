The Harris Arts Center put on its Pre-K Pops show on Wednesday, with the Puppet Guy Lee Bryan performing. "Many of our acts are booked through Young Audiences, artists endorsed by the Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta, for their excellence and age appropriate presentations," said HAC Executive Director Miranda Bentley.
The show featured puppets such as the Three Little Pigs, the Big Bad Wolf, Red Riding Hood, and more.
The Harris Arts Center auditorium, 212 S. Wall St., was packed with busloads of preschool kids eager to watch a performance Wednesday.
According to the HAC, all city and county preschool attend Mohawk Pops, with performances also open to private daycare facilities. The show was put on using funds from a $12,000 donation by Mohawk to the HAC, which covered the entire cost.
"The arts are not a part of the scheduled curriculum at the preschool and elementary levels in Gordon County. Therefore, the arts center seeks to fill this gap," HAC Executive Director Miranda Bentley said. "Studies show that students who participate in art activities score higher on academic tests, have improved critical thinking skills and are more tolerant of others. Teachers are sent study guides in advance to familiarize their students with the program content they will be coming to see. As they grow, children return to the arts center to attend camps and programs and tell us they will always remember their first visit to Mohawk POPS and often fondly describe that experience."
Wednesday's show featured Puppet Guy Lee Bryan performing with puppets such as the Three Little Pigs, the Big Bad Wolf, Red Riding Hood, and more.
"Many of our acts are booked through Young Audiences, artists endorsed by the Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta, for their excellence and age appropriate presentations," Bentley said.
For more information about this and other activities at the Harris Arts Center, call 706-629-2599 or visit the organization's social media pages.