The Harris Arts Center announces a new, free writing class with Millicent Flake.
Many people would like to share their childhood memories with their family and friends but do not know how to get started. The goal of “Telling Your Story” is to help people begin the process of writing down their life stories with excitement and confidence. Classes will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays (Feb. 1-22).
Each week class members will use their five senses to bring back memories about the people and places of their lives. Writing prompts will get the creative juices flowing. Techniques for brainstorming, writing a first draft and editing will be taught. Short assignments will be given each week with feedback on ways to make their stories come alive for others.
This four-week class is for those with little or no writing experience and is intended to be an inviting place for creativity to thrive. This is not high school English class where students are graded on their grammar, but a place to step out and try a new skill in a non-judgmental environment.
Suggestions for ways to share stories with others will be provided, from simple printing to self-publishing.
Materials needed: All that is needed for the class is a pen or pencil and notebook. Students may type their assignments on a computer or tablet, but it is not a requirement. Options for recording stories will also be provided if physical writing is not possible.
Millicent Flake always wanted to be a writer. She found the courage to begin a blog in 2014 when a friend encouraged her to try. She joined the Calhoun Area Writers and soon began learning more about the craft. Her blog, Under the Magnolia Tree, now has over three hundred followers.
A retired school media specialist, Millicent is a regular writer for Calhoun Magazine and Dalton Living Magazine. She has been published in Chicken Soup for the Running Soul, Run for God Devotionals II and the Chattanooga Writers Guild 2020 Anthology.
She is currently looking for a publisher for a devotional book on going through times of transition and is working on a young adult novel set in the 1970’s. She and her husband Keith live in a pre-Civil War home in Sugar Valley.
For more information or to register, please call the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.