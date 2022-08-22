HAC Acoustic Cafe set for Thursday

HAC's Acoustic Cafe is set for the Harris Arts Center stage on Thursday, Aug. 25. 

 Harris Arts Center

Musicians Tucker Guthrie, Philip Hare, Daniel Casey Hopkins and Richie Parker are ready to take the Harris Arts Center stage on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

Acoustic Café has become the perfect Thursday night event for live music and is back again this week. Tucker Guthrie describes himself as a rock and heavy metal guy at heart, with a passion and love for all music genres. Guthrie has worked in downtown Calhoun at Pete’s Music City for five years.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In