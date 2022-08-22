HAC Acoustic Cafe set for Thursday

Musicians Tucker Guthrie, Philip Hare, Daniel Casey Hopkins and Richie Parker are ready to take the Harris Arts Center stage on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
Acoustic Café has become the perfect Thursday night event for live music and is back again this week. Tucker Guthrie describes himself as a rock and heavy metal guy at heart, with a passion and love for all music genres. Guthrie has worked in downtown Calhoun at Pete’s Music City for five years.
His first three years at Pete’s were spent as a salesman before moving to his current role as music instructor for various instruments. Outside of work, Guthrie plays in multiple bands, records and produces music, teaches Sunday School and leads Sunday morning worship at True North Church. Guthrie is a Christian first and foremost and strives for everything his does to glorify the kingdom.
Philip Hare has been a part of the music business for over thirty years. Singing and playing are second nature to him as his musical journey began at the age of three with his father accompanying him on piano at church. "I am thankful that I get to do what I love for a living.”
Hare is not only a touring musician, but a studio owner, arranger, song writer, worship pastor, and vocal coach. As a producer he was nominated for a Dove award in 2005. Hare has been part of touring groups nominated for Song of the Year, Horizon Group of the Year, Music City Showcase Group of the Year and GTC Best Sound Design. He is also a member of the Tri-State Music Hall of Fame.
Hare has had the pleasure to tour, produce, write, and play on several national and regional artist projects that have charted on Main Stream and Christian radio. His influences include Motown, Southern California Rock, L.A. Studio Musicians, Muscle Shoals, and Memphis Sounds, CCM, Gospel, Blue Grass and of course The Beatles. Hare, a teenager at the time, grew up in the 80s - “the dawn of synthesizers”.
This era molded him as a musician and seeker of great sounds. With keyboard influences like Howard Jones, Steve Porcaro, Billy Preston, David Paich, Daryl Hall, Jonathan Cain, Stevie Wonder and David Foster. These great musicians come out in his approach to performing and production. Daniel Hopkins is a guy that loves music and Jesus. The only thing that makes him happier is combining the two and having people join along.
Richie Parker is a Gordon County native who grew up in a musical family. Some of his earliest memories were of his Great-grandfather, “Grandpa Mac” Andrews, and the stories of him being a traveling fiddle player.
Having passed on his musical talents to Richie’s grandmother, Mabel, who could play virtually anything she could get her hands on, it just branched out from there creating several generations of very capable musicians, singers and songwriters. In the early 2000s, Parker pursued a career in music working with Allen Frizzell, brother of legendary Nashville troubadours, Leftyand David Frizzell. He published and recorded many songs, both for his own pursuits as an artist, and as song demo pitches to other artists.
Though never having “made it” as a professional musician, Parker has still made music for years in a variety of places while displaying a variety of genres. His music displays deep roots in gospel, blues, country and rock, and he has written and performed under each musical umbrella. All in all, music is a hobby for Parker these days, as he serves as the Probate Court Judge for Gordon County.
Between his job and his large family, having an opportunity to play to the good folks at the Harris Arts Center is a rare and welcomed opportunity for Parker, and one he hopes will be as welcomed and enjoyed by those who come to see the show. These four artists are excited to share their talents with Calhoun.
There will be a $5 cover charge at the door -- tickets for this event are not sold in advance. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment and a cash beer and wine bar will be available. For more information, please contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.