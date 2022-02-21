Our organization believes in the power of both home ownership and helping others. It changes lives and improves communities. Habitat is a volunteer-driven organization welcoming people from all walks of life to join us as we build simple, affordable houses in partnership with God and families in need.
Habitat is a Christian nonprofit organization that builds homes for deserving, eligible families that need affordable housing. Approved applicants commit to partnering with HFH and contribute 400 hours of sweat equity in the program.
The homes are sold to a family at the price of the build with a ‘zero interest’. With donations and volunteer labor, the mortgage payments are very affordable.”
The mortgage payments are made to the local HFH and assist the organization in building subsequent houses for other deserving families here in Gordon County. So far, the organization has built thirteen quality homes in the community.
Habitat works through partnerships—we partner with local families, churches, companies, community organizations, and individuals. Habitat for Humanity works side- by-side to get the job done.
Habitat for Humanity of Gordon Co. Inc. affiliate is an independent, locally managed organization which coordinates local construction and selects partner families without regard to race, religion or ethnicity. Equal Housing Opportunity.
For more information about the Habitat for Humanity town hall meeting, volunteering, or our Habitat for Humanity/ReStore call Lana Young at 706-625-9929.