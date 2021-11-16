“It’s always been a dream of mine,” said Nance Industries Owner and CEO, Carol Nance, regarding her desire to start a local fund or charity organization that helps those who have the greatest needs.
Carol Nance has supported “Chattanooga’s Neediest Cases” program for the last 40 years. Nance said, “Seeing the results changing people’s lives was my motivation to see this happen in our community.”
The “Neediest Cases" program was originally founded in 1911 by New York Times founder, Adolph Ochs, who later founded the Chattanooga Times. Ochs was walking after dinner one night and found a man who was fed, but had nowhere to sleep. Ochs gave him a few dollars, but was motivated to use his newspaper to tell stories of folks in need so that readers could donate money to help those in desperate situations.
United Way of Greater Chattanooga has been managing the fund with help from the Chattanooga Times for over a century now.
Fully motivated to see this occur in her own town, Nance reached out to the United Way of Gordon County and the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation, and after a couple of lunches and several discussions, a partnership was created that would start this new fund, called Gordon Gives, which for Nance, “is a longtime dream of mine.”
In early November, actions were set in motion to bring this dream to a reality. The public will be able to make donations to this fund, which is managed by Nance Industries, very soon.
This fund will focus on helping people who are in extraordinary situations needing once in a lifetime assistance to get through a tough time. The purpose of Gordon Gives is not simply to help pay a utility bill, as there are organizations that help with that already, but is to help with a major issue or obstacle facing an individual or family that cannot be helped by current existing community organizations. “Gordon Gives is not about changing a moment, it’s about changing lives,” said Chris Hayes from United Way of Gordon County.
In partnership with Nance Industries and the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation, United Way of Gordon County will train area agencies, churches, and organizations on how to submit requests for the fund which will be managed through Nance Industries and the Community Foundation. “It is a true partnership, and United Way is thankful to play a continuing part in changing lives in Gordon County,” said Jennifer Latour with United Way of Gordon County.
Know that when you donate to Gordon Gives, your donation will be changing the life of someone who desperately needs it.
“From veterans to young mothers, orphans to widows, individuals to families, contributions will go to those who really need it, those who have no other place to go,” Nance added. “I saw the hundreds of $25 donations or less sometimes as well as anonymous gifts of $500 or more sent to Chattanooga during this seasonal fund that runs from Thanksgiving to Christmas, and I know we can do some amazing things here in Gordon County.”
Those who wish to donate to the fund will be able to do so starting after Thanksgiving. More information on how to donate is forthcoming. Nance Industries, the Nance Family, the Northwest Georgia Community Foundation and United Way of Gordon County challenge the people of Gordon County to give and support this initiative in serving those with extraordinary circumstances to help change their lives.