Gordon County Office

Gordon County Tag Office, 215 N. Wall St.

 Blake Silvers

The Gordon County Tag Office will close at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 for a statewide system upgrade.

During this time registration and tag renewals will be unavailable both in person and online statewide. The tag office will reopen for business on Monday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m.

