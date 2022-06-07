Sonoraville High School student Bethany Champion has been named the recipient of a Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Scholarship.
Champion is one of three graduating seniors statewide selected to receive a $4,000 GFB scholarship. Seven other graduating seniors were awarded $3,000 scholarships. The GFA scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or ag-related fields at colleges in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is committed to investing in the future of Georgia agriculture by offering these scholarships to students who want to pursue careers in agriculture,” said GFA Board Chairman and GFB President Tom McCall. “Georgia Farm Bureau is proud to support the foundation’s efforts.”
Champion, the daughter of Jeff and Rebecca Champion, plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, where she intends to major in agricultural education and communications. Champion is salutatorian of the Sonoraville High School Class of 2022, recipient of the SHS 212 Award and a National Beta Club Member. She participated in FFA throughout middle school and high school, serving as SHS chapter president, Georgia FFA Area One president and a National FFA voting delegate. Champion was a national winner in the FFA Science Fair in 2019 in the food products and processing category. She is also a 4-H certified team leader.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students pursuing an agriculture or ag-related degree at an eligible technical college (such as welding, diesel mechanics, vet tech) or college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.