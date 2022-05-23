Gordon County Schools' alumna graduates from West Point

Second Lieutenant Timber Elizabeth Anderson is the first GCS alumna to graduate from West Point.

 Contributed

Second Lieutenant Timber Elizabeth Anderson becomes the first Gordon County Schools alumna to graduate from the United States Military Academy.

Anderson, daughter of Grant and Elizabeth Anderson of Calhoun, is a graduate of Gordon Central High School. Timber joined the 224th graduating class from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 21.

While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in Physical Geography. Upon graduation, she was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch.

Timber will begin her career as an Armor Officer with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription