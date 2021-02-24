Gordon County Saddle Club to host annual Equine Care Clinic

The Gordon County Saddle Club is scheduled to host their annual Equine Care Clinic on Saturday, March 6, at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon.
Annual vaccinations are one of the best things you can do to protect your horse. It’s all about disease prevention and the GCSC wants to help the community keep their horses healthy and free from illness and diseases.
Options offered at the clinic will be a Coggins test as well as vaccinations for Rabies, Strangles, West Nile, Tetanus and more. Digital Coggins fee is $30 with vaccination fees starting at $30 and up.
The format requires horse owners to trailer their horses to the livestock pavilion where on-site services will be administered by a certified equine veterinarian.
The NWGA Livestock Pavilion is located at 1282 Highway 53 Spur.
For more information call 770-548-5956 or visit the club’s Facebook page to view upcoming events.
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center.