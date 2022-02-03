Members of Gordon County Fire Rescue -- joined by their spouses and local officials -- celebrate 57 years of service to the citizens and visitors of Gordon County.
This awards banquet was held recently at Antioch Baptist Church Life Center.
Gordon County Fire Rescue honored members for life saving awards, firefighter of the year awards, and years of service awards.
In 2021, Gordon County Fire Rescue provided a response to 3,816 calls for service to include 187 fire calls. Members of Gordon County Fire Rescue completed over 24,000 hours of training and received many state and national certifications for their efforts.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter thanked the men and women of the department for their efforts and dedication to the citizens and visitors of Gordon County.
Many service awards were issued during the banquet to include:
Firefighter of The Year Award
The 2021 Gordon County Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Sergeant Aaron Allen.
The firefighter of the year award is awarded to the firefighter at Gordon County Fire Rescue that most reflects the department’s vision statement each year.
This vision states “Gordon County Fire Rescues strives to meet the future challenges by expanding the department’s capabilities through personnel, apparatus, training, fire prevention, and fire safety education. This is accomplished through highly skilled, motivated, and equipped personnel providing the department’s essential services to the community.
It was noted in his award nomination letter that Sergeant Allen was a direct reflection of our department’s vision. In 2021 alone, Sergeant Allen received over 700 hours of training, numerous state certificates, and three national certifications.
Life Saving Awards
This award was given to individuals whose actions throughout the year on multiple incidents resulted in saving the lives of patients on a medical call. This year’s recipients include: Division Chief Nathan Saylors, Battalion Chief Heath Derryberry, Lieutenant Hugh Holcomb, Lieutenant Bo Nicholson, Lieutenant Jonathan Pressley, Lieutenant Brandon Holcomb, Sergeant Scottie Moore, Sergeant Mike Reece, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Firefighter Aaron King, Firefighter Matt Lessis, Firefighter Mason Mattila, and Firefighter Clay Cantrell.
Meritorious Awards
This award was given to members of the department who performed notable acts of distinction in the performance of duty. This year’s recipients
included: Deputy Chief Byron Sutton, Battalion Chief Zevan Gilbert, Battalion Chief Heath Derryberry, EMA Director Courtney Taylor, Lieutenant Josh Cochran, Lieutenant Hugh Holcomb, Lieutenant Zach Crow, Lieutenant Greg Hasty, Sergeant Will Amick, Sergeant Adam Dortch, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Sergeant Jake Nicholson, Sergeant Jared Robison, Firefighter Alex Greeson, Firefighter Aaron King, Firefighter Gage Mullins, and Firefighter Clay Cantrell.
Years of Service
20 Years of Service: Battalion Chief Zevan Gilbert, Lieutenant Ron Chance, Lieutenant Bo Nicholson, and Sergeant Adam Dortch.
15 Years of Service: Lieutenant Adam Diskey, and Firefighter Dustin Silvers.
Five Years of Service: Sergeant Jake Nicholson, Sergeant Stephen Williams, and Firefighter Josh Oliver.