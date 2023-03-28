Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur.
Looking to learn more about canning your own food at home? An upcoming workshop might be for you.
Gordon County Extension Office, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, will host a Home Canning Lunch and Learn event Monday, April 3, at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center.
Pressure canner testing begins at 11 a.m., with class beginning at noon and running through 1 p.m. Guest speaker for the class will be Angelica Bridges of the Bartow County Extension Office.
Topics will include using a pressure canner, using a boiling water canner, canning of preserves, and food storage safety and quality.
Pre-registration is required by calling 706-629-8685 or email gwoman@uga.edu. Lunch will not be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
