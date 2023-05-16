Gordon County deputies surprise boy by replacing stolen bike

12-year-old Eli Baughcum and his new bike pictured with GCSO Sgt. Corey Childers (from left), and deputies Gabe Shipman, Carl Martin, and Gavin Phillips. 

 Contributed

While away with his family at his sister's volleyball game last week 12-year-old Eli Baughcum came home to a sad realization -- his bike had been stolen. 

More often than not, items stolen like bicycles and other children's toys can be hard -- if not impossible -- for police to track down and recover for theft victims. The officers that were handling Eli's case, however, had another method in mind. 

