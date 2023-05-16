Gordon County deputies surprise boy by replacing stolen bike

While away with his family at his sister's volleyball game last week 12-year-old Eli Baughcum came home to a sad realization -- his bike had been stolen.
More often than not, items stolen like bicycles and other children's toys can be hard -- if not impossible -- for police to track down and recover for theft victims. The officers that were handling Eli's case, however, had another method in mind.
A bike is often one of a kid's most expensive and most prized possessions, and when kids are stolen from, the loss can feel devastating. With that in mind, Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies let Eli's mom Mary know they had plans to replace his stolen bike themselves, and on Friday, they turned a frown upside down.
"I was in tears when I knew what they were planning to do on Friday morning," Mary Baughcum said. "I kept it a secret from my son when he got home from school that day."
Mary said the Sgt. Corey Childers, along with deputies Gabe Shipman, Carl Martin, and Gavin Phillips showed up a little after 6:15 Friday evening, and Eli couldn't believe his eyes when he saw what they had for him.
"These guys are awesome and deserve recognition," Mary said. "They never know if they will make it home every day and still take time to bring joy to the lives of others."