Once a month, a group of pastors, ministers, chaplains and others involved in local church organizations meet for lunch and fellowship.
The Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance brings together local religious leaders from all different backgrounds and denominations both for spiritual and organizational support.
“We believe we can do more together than we can working against each other,” Clark Bunch said.
Bunch, who currently heads up Ministerial Alliance meetings, is the pastor at Unity Baptist Church, 165 Earl St., in Plainville.
Formerly named the Gordon County Ministerial Association, the group of community ministers aims to bring the area’s churches together for community worship, and joint events.
“Each of use in our respective churches are here to serve the community,” Bunch said.
For the ministers and pastors themselves, however, it’s also more personal than that.
“The reason I started coming was for encouragement from other people who deal with the same things I do,” Bunch said. “There are just some things that only another church pastor is going to understand.”
One of the big events the alliance has charge of each year is the local Hunger Walk.
Participants in the 12th annual Gordon County Hunger Walk in November gathered for a Calhoun Recreation Department, raising more than $5,000 for local organizations.
“This past year we increased the number of food banks we support from four to five and still managed to raise $1,000 for each of them,” Bunch said.
Another joint event the alliance puts together each year is its Community, which hasn’t happened in recent years due to the pandemic.
“COVID has prevented us from having our Thanksgiving community worship for the past couple of years,” Bunch said.
The event that took the focus of alliance members at the group’s most March meeting was the upcoming Easter Sunrise Service.
Planned for Sunday, April 17, at BB&T Park downtown, alliance member Ed Archer of the Calhoun United Methodist Church agreed during the meeting to be this year’s speaker. The service will start at 7 a.m. with the nearby UMC gym serving as an alternate location in case of a inclement weather.
According to Bunch, the community events the group plans are important to draw people nearer to Christ who might be skeptical of traditional church settings.
“This is one of the things we plan each year that’s somewhere in the community, and not at any one of the particular churches,” Bunch says. “There are people who will come to a worship service if you tell them it’s worship ... if you tell them it’s Christian, and they’ll attend but wouldn’t otherwise set foot inside a church.”
Besides a message from Archer, the event will include a time for fellowship, as well as worship and live music. The event is open to all in the community.
Aside their own projects, the alliance also assists other groups with events through the year.
“We also get together to assist other ministry and outreach events such as the National Day of Prayer gathering at Advent Health Gordon and Christmas in July, a community wide collection and distribution of food, clothing and other supplies for families in need,” Bunch said.
The biggest goal for the group this year will be growing its numbers coming out of the pandemic.
“The alliance managed to survive the pandemic but our group is smaller than it used to be and we hope to begin growing again soon,” Bunch said.
The group’s next meeting will be held at the Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church at noon on Tuesday, April 5. For more information, visit the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance page on Facebook.