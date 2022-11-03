The Gordon County Child Advocacy Center is pleased to announce its addition of a Sexual Assault Center.
This will include forensic medical exams, individual support, and therapy to adult sexual assault victims. Sexual assault services will officially begin on Nov. 1, 2022.
Since Oct. 2021, services have been available to adults through law enforcement. The new hotline allows adults to call a trained advocate to talk about options, receive support or advocacy, and even a forensic medical exam without reporting to law enforcement.
Sexual assault victimization can be complex. Many times, victims are left confused and unsure of what to do or how to react. They may not be sure if they want to report or want others to become aware of what has happened. Gordon County CAC/SAC hopes to educate the community this doesn’t mean they cannot receive support and talk to a trained advocate who can educate them of their rights and options in confidence.
Services including forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, advocacy, therapy and community education were already being provided by the center for child victims since 2014. The new name Gordon County Child Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Center will reflect the addition of services to adults.
Any victim can call 706-602-2184 and be connected to someone 24/7.
“Our Board, staff, and Sexual Assault Response Team members have worked diligently for the past year to put together the launch of the hotline to our community. We are excited to service adults in a new way. We hope to bring healing and hope to victims and survivors,” said Cindy Gregg, Executive Director.