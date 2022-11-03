Gordon County Child Advocacy Center

Gordon County Child Advocacy Center, 189 Professional Ct., Suite 200.

 Cat Webb

The Gordon County Child Advocacy Center is pleased to announce its addition of a Sexual Assault Center.

This will include forensic medical exams, individual support, and therapy to adult sexual assault victims. Sexual assault services will officially begin on Nov. 1, 2022.

