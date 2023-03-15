Gordon County approves Salacoa Creek Park facility improvements

Salacoa Creek Park will be getting repairs to one of its facilities ahead of the upcoming season. 

During a recent work session, Gordon County's Board of Commissioners approved the use of already collected Special Local Option Sales Tax funds for immediate use. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In