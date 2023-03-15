Salacoa Creek Park will be getting repairs to one of its facilities ahead of the upcoming season.
During a recent work session, Gordon County's Board of Commissioners approved the use of already collected Special Local Option Sales Tax funds for immediate use.
Commissioners approved unanimously last week the use of $51,200 of $175,000 in total funds designated for facilities at Salacoa to make repairs to the concessions building -- most notably the structure's roof.
"We have this as part of our 2018 SPLOST renovations to facilities at Salacoa," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "The concessions building is in imminent need of repair. It's in terrible shape. We've got rot, and it rains inside."
Work will include an entirely new roof and gutter system on the block building and patio area, exterior paint, as well as repairs to the fascia, overhang and the replacement of damaged wood both inside and out.
After this project is completed, later repairs and updates are planned with the remaining designated funds for the park.
"We'd take the remainder of that SPLOST fund plus some SPLOST overages to finish the rest of the bath houses," Executive Assistant Keith King said.
Urgency for this initial concessions building project is so crews can have enough time to wrap up work ahead of warm weather.
"We need to get on this project now for the opening of the season," King said.
Calhoun-based Momon Construction has been the contractor at-risk for 2018 SPLOST projects for the county, winning the original bidding process several years ago.
As part of planning for the upcoming 2024 SPLOST, County Recreation Department officials have been compiling an additional wish list for the park, including items such as a new maintenance building, replacement playground, a possibly a sand volleyball court.