Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club holding 15th annual show

The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will hold its 15th annual show at the Cherokee Capital Fairground on Oct. 15 and 16.
Bring your friends, engines, tractors and join us for two days of fun.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and the only cost will be food.
There will be daily power parade, exhibits, demonstrations, games for kids, and an operating Steam Engine. The famous pinto bean and cornbread dinner will be served on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
John Deere is the featured tractor this year. Come on out and join us for fun and a taste of days gone by.