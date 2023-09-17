Gordon County Ag Center backyard flock course Oct. 3

A local educational course for those with or interested in starting a backyard chicken flock is set for early October. 

Gordon County's Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, is set to host a class covering the management of a backyard flock Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

