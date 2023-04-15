Gordon County 4-H hosts rabies clinic

Gordon County 4-H will host their annual rabies clinic Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at locations across the county.

 Contributed

It’s that time of year again: Gordon County 4-H is gearing up to host its annual rabies clinic.

Throughout the day on Saturday, April 22, 4-H will be set up at different locations across the county to help vaccinate pets for a low price.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In