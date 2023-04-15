Gordon County 4-H hosts rabies clinic

It’s that time of year again: Gordon County 4-H is gearing up to host its annual rabies clinic.
Throughout the day on Saturday, April 22, 4-H will be set up at different locations across the county to help vaccinate pets for a low price.
Administering the vaccines are two veterinarians from Animal Hospital of Gordon County, Dr. Teresa McLendon and Dr. Hali Holloway.
Both dogs and cats can receive their rabies vaccine for $10, and both species can be dewormed for $15. A package for an office exam and either a heartworm test (for dogs) or a combo test (for cats) can be purchased for $45.
Dog owners can bring their dogs out for three additional vaccines at low costs: distemper/parvo for $15, kennel cough for $13, leptospirosis for $15. Cat owners can bring their cats for a feline distemper shot for $12 or a feline leukemia shot for $20.
A bundle of all shots is also available for $45 for dogs and $40 for cats.
The schedule for the day is:
♦ 4-H Livestock Pavilion from 8 to 10 a.m.
♦ Tolbert Elementary from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
♦ Red Bud Elementary from noon to 1 p.m.
♦ Fairmount Elementary from 2 to 3 p.m.
♦ Belwood Elementary from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Keep all pets in the car — this is a drive-through clinic. Payment is accepted in the form of cash or credit card only, no checks.
For more information about the clinic, call Gordon County 4-H at 706-629-8685. For more information about vaccinating your pet, call Animal Hospital of Gordon County at 706-625-3300.