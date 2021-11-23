The Gordon County 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team recently competed in Paulding County. (Front Row) Jenica Weaver, Preslie Parish, William Parish and Makena Blalock, (Back Row) William Dunnaway, Hannah Jones, Makayla Blackstock, Madison Ensley and 4-H PA/Team Coach Becky Pass.
Contributed
Makayla Blackstock (right) and William Dunnaway (back left) were part of the senior team, and both placed highly out of 35 competitors.
Contributed
William Parish of the Junior Team judges cell phone plans.
Contributed
Jenica Weaver and Preslie Parish judged frozen meals for the Junior and Cloverleaf teams, respectively.
The Gordon County 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team traveled to Paulding County to compete in this year’s area contest, where they judged classes of bicycles, athletic shoes, frozen meals, and cell phone plans.
The Junior Team placed second out of seven teams and the Senior Team placed third out of six teams. Gordon County 4-H’er William Parish was the High Individual of the contest competing with 20 other Juniors for this honor.
Cloverleaf Team member Preslie Parish placed fifth out of 17 competitors as an Individual, first in Presentation and tenth in Placing and Reasons.
Junior Team member William Parish took the honor of being the Junior High Individual of the contest and also placed third in Presentation and 1st in Placing and Reasons. Madison Ensley placed fourth as an Individual, third in Presentation and 3rd in Placing and Reasons. Jenica Weaver placed 6th as an Individual, third in Presentation and ninth in Placing and Reasons.
Senior Team member William Dunnaway placed third out of 35 competitors as an Individual, sixth in Presentation and second in Placing and Reasons. Hannah Jones was sixth High Individual, third in Presentation, and fifth in Placing and Reasons. Makena Blalock earned tenth in Presentation and eighth in Placing and Reasons, and Makayla Blackstock received 10th in Placing and Reasons and fourteenth in Presentation.
If you would like more information about our Consumer Judging Team, call Becky Pass at 706-629-8685 or email at bpass@uga.edu.