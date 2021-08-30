Gordon County 4-H assisting with Northwest Georgia Regional Fair youth contests

Gordon County 4-H will partner with the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair to hold three youth contests.
These will include pumpkin decorating and scarecrow decorating for K-12 kids, as well as a project showcase for 6th to 12th graders.
The club will also be hosting a livestock show and judging contest. There will be cash prizes for all of the contests.
Rules and further information on these contests, as well as entry forms, are available by visiting the Gordon County 4-H extension online at site.extension.uga.edu/gordongrown/2021/08/2021-northwest-georgia-regional-fair-youth-opportunities.