The Gordon County Child Advocacy Center is a place where children can find support even when the unthinkable happens.
Gordon CAC offers a wide range of services including forensic interviews and medical exams, advocacy, and therapy. Executive Director Cindy Gregg says 197 children used their services in 2021 alone.
“The Gordon County CAC provides a safe harbor for children to receive services they need after a traumatic event such as abuse or witnessing a crime,” said Gregg. “We are able to ensure that they have a safe place for their voice to be heard, receive any therapy services that may be required, and if necessary provide medical exams which helps the child understand that their body is safe and okay.”
Forensic interviews allow staff to assess whether a crime has occurred, and is documented, recorded, and observed so that answers can be used in court. Interviews are given for suspected cases of child sexual abuse or exploitation, physical abuse, and exposure to violence. These interviews are for those three to 18 years of age or for adults with developmental issues.
Forensic medical exams are performed by a specially trained nurse to look for injury or infection. The nurse meets with a parent or guardian and the child prior to the exam, and during the exam inspects the child’s entire body, reassures the child and answers their questions, and collects evidence for use in criminal investigation if necessary.
Advocacy services allow for caregivers to meet one-on-one to learn about resources and services that are available to them. Advocacy also allows for crisis intervention, individual support, referrals for counseling, information about victim rights and criminal justice, applying for victim’s compensation, support groups, and more.
Therapy is also offered for those ages three to 18. Therapists use play therapy and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy to help children who have trauma or experienced abuse to find healthy coping mechanisms.
Gordon County CAC began in 2014 at the behest of then-District Attorney Rosemary Greene, who wanted an organization like CAC in Gordon County. Local leaders including Sheriff Mitch Ralston, former CPD Chief Gary Moss, and AdventHealth Gordon Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Joyave came together to help create the center, according to Gregg.
The center started with a relatively small budget of $10,000 from United Way, and now has a budget that is far higher at around $250,000 per year. This has helped the organization expand, adding therapy in 2016 and forensic medical exams in 2021.
“We plan to begin to serving adult sexual assault victims in the near future,” Gregg added.
Another service offered by the center is Camp Serenity, which is an annual summer camp held for sexually abused young girls.
“Our goal is to offer the girls a safe place to talk about what they have been through, know that they are not alone, and that they have support,” said Gregg.
The camp features twice-daily therapy groups and fun activities such as yoga, painting, cooking, and karate. New to the 2022 camp will be music therapy.
Currently, Gordon County CAC is seeking donations to help run Camp Serenity, which will be held from June 6 to June 10. The organization is also requesting donations of water or Gatorade, though Gregg did note that monetary donations are better.
Those interested in reaching out to Gordon County CAC can do so at gordoncountycac@gmail.com, by calling 706-602-2184, or visiting their Facebook Page, Gordon County Child Advocacy Center.