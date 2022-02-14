Gordon 4-H Horse Show Team wins big for dressage From Gordon County 4-H Feb 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Makayla Blackstock (from left), Nancy Conley, Owen Sherriff and Olivia Tierce. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon County 4-H Horse Show Team members attended the Western Dressage Association of Georgia Banquet on Saturday, February 5.These 4-H’ers compete in WDAGA sanction shows all year long and accumulate points to then turn in to be calculated for their standing at the show year’s end. Riders and placings were:Makayla Blackstock won Youth High Point Basic Level 1 Champion for the year and 2021 Rookie of the Year. Makayla also has the honor of holding the Youth Ambassador Seat which is a 2-year term.Owen Sherriff won Youth Reserve High Point Intro Level 2021 and WDAGA High Point Youth Online 2021.Olivia Tierce won Youth Reserve High Point Basic Level 1 for 2021.Gordon County 4-H Adult volunteer Nancy Conley competes in the WDAGA Adult shows and won many awards as well. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County Jury list for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 Arrest records from the Feb. 9, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.