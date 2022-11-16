The Gordon County 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team traveled to Paulding County Monday, Nov. 7, to compete in this year’s area contest, where they judged classes of Tablets, Athletic Pants, Backpacks and Fast Food Breakfast.

Gordon County 4-H Junior Team placed 1st out of 7 teams. Senior Team tied for 1st place out of 7 teams the tie was broken by Judging Scores moving Gordon to 2nd place by 1.5 points.

