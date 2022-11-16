The Gordon County 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team traveled to Paulding County Monday, Nov. 7, to compete in this year’s area contest, where they judged classes of Tablets, Athletic Pants, Backpacks and Fast Food Breakfast.
Gordon County 4-H Junior Team placed 1st out of 7 teams. Senior Team tied for 1st place out of 7 teams the tie was broken by Judging Scores moving Gordon to 2nd place by 1.5 points.
Gordon County 4-H’er Emma Osmanovic was the Cloverleaf High Individual of the contest competing with 18 other Cloverleafs for this honor. Preslie Parish was 2nd High Junior Individual competing against 18 other Juniors. William Parish was the Senior High Individual and Hannah Jones was 2nd High Individual of the contest competing with 37 other Seniors. 4-H is very proud of all the hard work and dedication of these Gordon County 4-H’ers!
Cloverleaf Team member Emma Osmanovic was High Individual for Cloverleaf, 1st place in Placing & Reasons, 2nd in Presentation and 1st place Overall Junior Team.
1st place Junior Team member Preslie Parish was the 2nd High Individual of the contest and also placed 3rd in Presentation out of 18 other individuals and 4th in Placing & Reasons. Jenica Weaver placed 1st in Presentation, 4th as an Individual and 8th in Placing & Reasons. Madison Ensley placed 4th on the Junior winning team.
Gordon County 4-H Senior Consumer Judging Top Four Team members will head to Rock Eagle in December to compete at the State 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Contest. Senior Team member William Parish was the High Individual of the contest out of 37 competitors, 1st in Presentation and 3rd in Placing & Reasons. Hannah Jones was 2nd High Individual, 3rd in Presentation, and 2nd in Placing & Reasons. Makayla Blackstock was 8th High Individual, 5th in Placing & Reasons and 5th in her Presentation. Emily Smith placed 10th as an Individual, 9th in Placing & Reasons and 2nd in her Presentation. Sophia Westbrook placed 11th as an Individual and 10th in Placing & Reasons. William Dunnaway placed 4th in Presentation.
If you would like more information about our Consumer Judging Team call Becky Pass at 706-629-8685 or email at bpass@uga.edu.