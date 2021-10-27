GNTC’s Horticulture program to hold a fall pansy sale

The Horticulture program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a fall pansy sale outside of Building L located across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome beginning Monday, Nov. 1.
The sale hours are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The sale will continue through Nov. 4 or until the plants are sold out.
According to Nick Barton, director of GNTC’s Horticulture program, the sale will include a variety of clear face pansies, white with blotch pansies and yellow with blotch pansies.
“There will be singles, planters and hanging baskets available,” said Barton.
The single pansies will cost $2 each. Planters and hanging baskets will cost $15 each.
The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community that also gives Horticulture students real-world experience.
“Our Horticulture students will be available to assist with selection and loading of purchases,” said Barton.
Purchases may be made with cash or check and credit cards are not accepted. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC.
