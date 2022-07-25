GNTC’s Hannon, Russell to speak at TEDx program in Cartersville

GNTC’s Lisa Russell (left) and Lauretta Hannon will be among nine speakers sharing how other people and communities have tackled the same issues today’s communities face and what they have learned from those experiences in a TEDx program on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Cartersville.

 Contributed

Tickets are now on sale for a TEDx presentation featuring two speakers from Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Cartersville.

In “Would that work here?” Lauretta Hannon, GNTC Foundation executive director, and Lisa Russell, assistant dean of Dual Enrollment at GNTC and an English instructor at the Gordon County Campus in Calhoun, will be among nine speakers sharing how other people and communities have tackled the same issues today’s communities face and what they have learned from those experiences. The TEDx program will prompt attendees to consider whether those strategies would work in their own communities.

