GNTC holds 2022 GED Commencement Ceremony

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Office of Adult Education held its 2022 Commencement Ceremony on June 16, for students who have earned their General Educational Development diplomas.
The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun to accommodate students and families from all nine counties of GNTC’s service area.
The evening began with a welcome and introductions by Lisa Shaw, vice president of Adult Education at GNTC, followed by opening remarks by Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president.
“Dreams don’t happen unless you work for them,” said Regina Casteel, GNTC Adult Education career specialist, during her special remarks. She encouraged graduates to dream, set goals and work on a plan to make that dream become a reality.
Listed are the graduates who participated in the 2021-22 GED Commencement Ceremony. This list does not include students that have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the GED commencement program was printed: Marty Ashley, Ashley Bell, Juana Brito, Natasha Brown, Summer Nicole Bryson, D’vyus Jashun Caldwell, Devin Wayne Charles, Jonathan Andrew Charles, Tiffany Linn Chavez, Elijah Clark, Latricia Cox, Eryn Brooke Cromer, Charles Crumpton, Eric Durst, Mia Regina Edwards, Macey Garner, Yaser Gomez, Jose M. Gonzalez-Sinaloa, Bryson Oscar River Green, Fantazia Latonya Haven Hampton, Tailie Kiaerria Kilgore, Londyn Kinsey, Alexis Long, Zoe Manzano, Kinley McCoy, Hayden Oliver Morales, Kaitlyn Avery Morrison, Katya Oliver, Benjamin Parson, Armand Jeremy Pilcher, Marissa Price, Deannie A. Ron, Stephanie Sanchez, Davie Sarellano, Jasmine Saunders, Lezlie Shaffor, Dwayne Eugene Shelton, Ashton Shepherd, Autumn Lucille Shoemaker, Caleb Eli Sisk, Devonte Talley, Kaitlyn Nicole Teems, Jacob Treece, Monica V. Valdez Hernandez, Ella Wood and Harley Young.
Adult Education Instructional Coordinator Derrick McDaniel, along with Adult Education instructors Deborah Hester and Sandra Russell, recognized the Honor graduates Eryn Brooke Cromer, Yaser Gomez, Alexis Long, Katya Oliver, Benjamin Parson and Jacob Treece.
The Adult Education program acknowledged the following organizations who provided GED scholarships: Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Society, Catoosa Citizens for Literacy, Chattooga County Literacy Council, Conasauga Drug Court Program, Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation, Dalton Rotary Club, Dollar General Literacy Foundation, GNTC Foundation, LaFayette Presbyterian Church, North Georgia EMC, Polk County Rotary Club, Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, Rome Rotary Club, Shaw Industries, Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. and The Randall Fox Foundation.
GNTC is an official General Educational Development Testing Center and a site for computer-based GED Testing in partnership with Pearson Vue, GED Testing Services, and the Technical College System of Georgia. The mission of GNTC’s Adult Education program is to enable every adult learner in the service delivery area to acquire the necessary basic skills to be able to compete successfully in today’s workplace, strengthen family foundations and exercise full citizenship.
