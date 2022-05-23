The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2023 list of Places in Peril, an annual list of the state's 10 most endangered historic places.
The list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia's significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes, that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.
The submission deadline is Friday, June 17; the list will be announced in November.
Criteria
Historic properties are selected for listing based on several criteria:
- Sites must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Georgia Register of Historic Places.
- Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.
- There must be a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.
How to Nominate a Site
Visit GeorgiaTrust.org for a nomination form. Additional information about past 'Places in Peril' sites can also be found on the Trust's website. Nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than Friday, June 17.
Sites on previous years’ lists include: Capricorn Studios in Macon was fully rehabilitated and transformed into Mercer Music at Capricorn, receiving a Georgia Trust Preservation Award in 2021; Zion Episcopal Church in Talbotton received a $100,000 grant from Historic Columbus Foundation, enabling a full restoration and receiving a Preservation Award from the Georgia Trust; Cohutta African American Civic District received a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to help fund a feasibility study for the rehabilitation and sustainability of the district’s buildings; and the Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington was a recent recipient of the Trust’s Callahan Incentive Grant, which is helping to fund the building’s rehabilitation.
About the Georgia Trust
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s Places in Peril. The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship.
The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit georgiatrust.org.