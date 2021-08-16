After being forced to postpone last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia String Band Festival will make its return this fall.
Traditionally held annually the last weekend in March, organizers have announced that the postponed annual music event will take place Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St.
Performances will kick off that Friday evening with music from Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, doors will open at noon for the long awaited return of The Gordon County Fiddlers' Convention, and event that was established nearly ac century ago in 1924.
According to organizers, over $2,000 in prizes will be handed out in traditional competitions.
More information is expected to be released soon. Visit the Georgia String Band Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/georgiastringbandfestival for the latest updates.
For more information about this and other events at the Harris Arts Center, call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com.