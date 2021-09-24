Previously scheduled for late October, The Georgia String Band Festival has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Organizers announced the decision Thursday via social media.
"It is with much regret and a heavy heart that we must report that The Georgia String Band Festival, scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23, must be postponed, due the current high COVID infection rate in our area," the release explained. "While some numbers are coming down slightly, deaths remain the same, and testing data indicates infection rates may be seriously under-reported. As our health facilities remain stressed and with unvaccinated numbers extremely high, we must put our attendees health first, and make responsible decisions for our community."
There is no makeup date yet released for the event, but organizers say the current plan is to hold it at a later date, possibly early next year.
"Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may represent, and rest assured that we will continue working toward a successful festival date in the Spring," organizers explained.
The festival, an event that includes the Gordon County Fiddler' Convention, is traditionally held the last weekend in March at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., and had already previously been postponed.
More information is expected to be released about a makeup date in the future. Visit the Georgia String Band Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/georgiastringbandfestival for the latest updates.
For more information about this and other events at the Harris Arts Center, call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com.