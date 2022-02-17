Following previous postponements due to COVID-19, Calhoun’s Georgia String Band Festival is set to return to its usual March schedule this year.
The 2022 festival, an event that includes the Gordon County Fiddler’ Convention, will be held at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., on Friday, March 25th, and Saturday, March 26th.
"The Georgia String Band Festival celebrates our pioneer artists who began recording this distinctly American traditional music, creating the path that modern country and popular music followed," event organizers said in a release. "Our local Georgia Yellow Hammers and Andrew and Jim Baxter recorded dozens of records, for several labels, in a variety of styles and idioms. Along with their label competitors, The Skillet Lickers, from Dacula, Georgia, these musical entrepreneurs shaped the voice of American cultural expression until yet. Calhoun’s fiddlers’ conventions were phenomenally well-attended, and all the greats came to play and compete. Past winners have been AA Gray, Earl Johnson, Fate Norris and many others. Local old-timers remember Riley Puckett playing and singing on the streets of Calhoun."
Friday night kicks the festival off with "Way Down In Georgia, An Evening Of Essential American Roots Music: Nine of our Finest Americana Musicians Reveal the Paths That Made America Best."
These award-winning artists include members of such celebrated groups as The Georgia Crackers, The Tennessee Stiff Legs, and The Squirrel Skinners, illuminating Georgia-forged tunes. The program begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, and refreshments will be available.
Saturday's Gordon County Fiddlers' Convention -- and event established in 1924 -- will begin at 1 p.m. with doors opening at noon and participant registration beginning at 12:30. Admission is $10, with ages 12 and under free and arm bands allow re-entry. Refreshments will be available on site.
There will also be traditional contests in singing, buck dancing, banjo, string band and fiddle playing with over $2,000 in prize money and commemorative medal ribbons to those who place. There is no registration fee to compete.
In the event any health concerns arise, organizers have maintained access to nearby outdoor venues throughout the weekend.
Most recently set for last year in October, organizers made the decision in late September to postpone the festival due to high pandemic case counts.
The String Band Festival is meant to honor the legacies of local musicians Andrew and Jim Baxter, as well as the Georgia Yellow Hammers.
For more information, visit the Georgia String Band Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/georgiastringbandfestival for the latest updates.
For more information about this and other events at the Harris Arts Center, call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com.