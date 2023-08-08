Georgia squirrel hunting season starts Aug. 15

Squirrel for dinner? Yes, please. Whether fried with gravy, barbeque style, slow cooker, in a casserole, or any other delicious way, squirrel is a healthy, sustainable source of protein.

Squirrel hunting season opens August 15 so let’s get ready to head to the woods, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In