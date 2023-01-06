Paddle a thon

Georgia River Network’s Paddle-A-Thon 2023 celebrates the organization’s 25th anniversary of protecting Georgia’s rivers and offers up more than $8,000 in prizes for participants competing in more than a dozen different categories ranging from most miles paddled to most trash removed during paddle trips between Jan. 1 and Sept. 6, 2023.

 Georgia River Network

Georgia River Network wants Georgians to visit the state’s rivers, and in 2023, the organization is offering up more than $8,000 in prizes and more than 220 miles of canoe/kayak/paddleboard adventures to entice them to explore the state’s expanding water trail system.

The prizes are part of the organization’s Paddle-A-Thon competition in which participants compete against one another in more than a dozen categories, including most miles paddled, most trash removed, and most kayak fishing trips.

