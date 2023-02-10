Paddle Georgia 2023 callout

From June 25-July 1, Georgia River Network will host Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day, 84-mile canoe/kayak camping adventure on the Savannah River.

 Georgia River Network

When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network has teed up an event especially for you and your family.

From June 25-July 1, the river advocacy organization will host Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day, 84-mile canoe/kayak camping adventure on the Savannah River.

