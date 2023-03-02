The 2023 Highlands Writers Conference returns to Georgia Highlands College on March 11 and brings published authors to share their approaches with aspiring and accomplished writers alike.

The keynote speaker at this year’s conference is Chocaw poet and film producer LeAnne Howe with a special presentation of her film “Searching for Sequoyah.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In