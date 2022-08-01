Gas Prices

Just in time for back to school, Georgia gas prices fell another 13 cents a gallon last week.

But a check of local prices shows a wide range of what you’ll pay at the pump — plus the state tax is scheduled to return in two weeks. Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for unleaded, which is 59 cents less than last month and 81 cents more than this time last year.

