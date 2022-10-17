The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has received a new NPDES permit application for the reissuance of an existing NPDES permit.
Having reviewed such application, the Environmental Protection Division proposes to issue for a maximum term of five years the following permit subject to specific pollutant limitations and special conditions:
City of Calhoun, 700 West Line Street, Calhoun, GA 30701, NPDES Permit No. GA0030333, for the Calhoun Water Pollution Control Plant located at 205 Kirby Road, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. Up to 16 MG of treated wastewater is being discharged to the Oostanaula River in the Coosa River Basin. In addition, the permit includes language for an approved Sludge Management Plan for land application of sewage sludge at agronomic rates.
EPD previously posted a public notice for the draft reissuance of NPDES Permit No. GA0030333 from August 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022. As part of the 2019 Triennial Review, approved by US EPA on August 31, 2022, EPD adopted new bacterial indicators (E. coli and Enterococci) for waterbodies with a designated use of fishing, coastal fishing, and drinking water to protect secondary contact recreators who may inadvertently ingest water. Due to the water quality standards changes, EPD is public noticing a new draft permit with a revised fact sheet. Comments received during the August 2022 public notice, if any, will not be considered.
Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations are invited to submit same in writing to the EPD address below, or via e-mail at ElDcomments@dnr.ga.gov, no later than thirty (30) days after this notification. If you choose to e-mail your comments, please be sure to include the words "NPDES permit reissuance - Calhoun Water Pollution Control Plant - GA0030333 (Gordon County)" in the subject line to ensure that your comments will be forwarded to the correct staff. All comments received prior to or on that date will be considered in the formulation of final determinations regarding the application. A public hearing may be held where the EPD Director finds a significant degree of public interest in a proposed permit or group of permits. Additional information regarding public hearing procedures is available by writing the Environmental Protection Division.
A copy of the fact sheet or the draft permit is also available by writing the Environmental Protection Division. A copying charge of 10 cents per page will be assessed. The permit application, draft permit, comments received, and other information are available for review at 2 MLK, Jr. Drive, Suite 1462E, Atlanta, Ga. 30334, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information contact Benoit Cause, Wastewater Regulatory Program, phone 404-463-1511 or e-mail benoit.causse@dnr.ga.gov.