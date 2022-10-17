EPD

Georgia Environmental Protection Division

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has received a new NPDES permit application for the reissuance of an existing NPDES permit.

Having reviewed such application, the Environmental Protection Division proposes to issue for a maximum term of five years the following permit subject to specific pollutant limitations and special conditions:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In