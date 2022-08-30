Georgia DOT suspending lane closures Labor Day Weekend

GDOT has announced the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes through Labor Day Weekend.

 Ga. DOT

To allow for the anticipated increase in Labor Day weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation announced this week the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, Sept. 2 at 12 p.m., until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

While construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management, emergency or maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

