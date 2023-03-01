The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the Georgia 2050 Rural and Human Services Transportation Plan.

The public comment period will be open from March 1 to March 31, 2023. Please visit the project website rhst-gdot.hub.arcgis.com to review the plan and submit comments. All comments will be considered in the plan’s finalization and publication. A response will be posted to this site approximately 30 days after the close of the comment period.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In