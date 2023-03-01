The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the Georgia 2050 Rural and Human Services Transportation Plan.
The public comment period will be open from March 1 to March 31, 2023. Please visit the project website rhst-gdot.hub.arcgis.com to review the plan and submit comments. All comments will be considered in the plan’s finalization and publication. A response will be posted to this site approximately 30 days after the close of the comment period.
The RHST Plan is a joint effort between Georgia DOT, Georgia Department of Human Services and the Department of Community Heath, and it is the first time the three agencies have partnered on a statewide plan. Rural and Human Services Transportation is defined as mobility services provided for the benefit of disadvantaged populations, including persons with disabilities, older adults, and persons without a vehicle.
RHST includes services provided by public transit operators, human service agencies, private providers, and private nonprofit agencies. RHST includes a broad range of service options designed to meet the varying needs of the transportation disadvantaged depending on their abilities, environment, and the transportation options available within their communities.
The 2050 RHST Plan looks to continue and grow rural and human service transportation for Georgians. The goals of the plan include:
Provide coordinated and efficient rural and human services transportation
Provide a safe and sustainable RHST network
Optimize RHST programs to best meet RHST systems' and travelers' needs
Ensure RHST coverage across the state to support mobility and access for RHST users
Connect rural transportation to regional and urban centers
Leverage technology and innovation to support RHST ridership and performance
Georgia DOT wants to hear from you. Be sure to submit your comments by March 31.