Georgia DOT awards Coosawattee River bridge construction bid

This 2023 Google Maps streetview image shows the current Highway 136 Coosawattee River bridge. 

 Google Maps screengrab

A recently announced round of construction bid awards includes the upgrade of a roadway over a Gordon County waterway. 

In May, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 20 projects valued at approximately $83,430,162, with one major project set for a local roadway in the northeastern section of the county. 

