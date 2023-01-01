Etowah Indian Mounds

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds state historic site in Cartersville.

Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, a federal law enacted in 1990.

