Time to start filling the freezer! The statewide archery deer hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 10, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Last year, 83,000 archery hunters harvested over 44,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season.

