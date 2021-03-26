In mid-March of last year, the George Chambers Resource Center shut its doors for around three months to figure out how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year after the center — and most of the world — shut down, there are still a good number of individuals who used to make the center’s day program a second home who haven’t been able to come back and see their friends.
“March 13th a year ago the center was closed and stayed shut down until June 15th,” Executive Director Brandy McConnell said. “At that time, we still didn’t know the all aspects of what the virus was and families were frightened to send them back.”
The GCRC, located at 1000 Highway 53 Spur, is a private nonprofit set up to provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Opening in 1970, the center celebrated its 50th anniversary right in the middle of the pandemic.
“We are a day program that helps adults who have intellectual disabilities have access the community to be able to be more independent,” McConnell said. “We help them develop relationships with the outside world.”
Even when the center was able to resume operation, not everyone was able to come back right away, and some still haven’t.
“At the time when we reopened, we only had a handful of individuals who returned to the day program,” McConnell said.
With coronavirus vaccine eligibility broadening in recent weeks, McConnell said she expects participation to rebound soon.
“We’re still not full capacity as a lot are still waiting on vaccinations,” she said. “Our population just came recently became eligible for getting vaccines. We’re hoping they all can return to services soon.”
When dealing with individuals who have different levels of developmental disabilities, it can be difficult to implement adjustments to a changed world full of social distancing and mask mandates at first, but the day programmers at GCRC have been taking it all in stride, according to McConnell.
“We had to use CDC guidelines to reopen,” she said. “The social aspect for some of them ... it’s been very hard and they don’t always understand.”
Before the center reopened, staff took time to call and make sure family members of folks in the program were working on explaining some of the new measures before participants came back.
“Once you’re able to talk to them and tell them why, a lot of them get it,” McConnell said. “Family members worked with them on wearing a mask before they came back and they really adjusted to that. We give them breaks throughout the day and try and get them outside and social distanced when we can.”
Even getting participants to the and from the center has changed quite a bit and certainly become more difficult, according to McConnell.
“Riding the bus is different and it’s very difficult to keep distance, but they have done really well with that change,” she said.
Without all participants back at the center over the past year, funding has taken a big hit, but the center has been getting by until things get back to normal.
“It stopped our funding because we’re a fee based service,” McConnell said. “We bill Medicaid for funding, but we’re not a state agency.” This means without participation, there’s no billing for those individuals and no funds coming in.
“The PPP loan helped and the United Way has also been a big help,” McConnell said.
The center has also been getting creative with fundraisers the help out.
“We’ve found ways to raise funds like yard sales with social distancing and other things,” McConnell said.
Other than funding to keep things operating, the staff and program participants are most looking forward to eventually seeing the rest of their friends.
“We’re all looking forward to seeing some of the faces of those who we haven’t seen in over a year,” McConnell said. “I was recently asking some of our folks ‘what do you miss?’ Most said they miss their friends and even named them. They also miss a lot of the activities they used to do.”
Nowadays, staff members from the center take time monthly, and sometimes even weekly to call and check in on homebound program members. In many cases the calls are actually inbound.
“A lot of our folks like to call in and check on us, and they’re eager to get back,” McConnell said.